Global job market's rebound from Covid-19 pandemic is now at risk

-
ALSO READ
Indians surpass US job seekers for Canadian job postings: Indeed
Nearly 50% Indian software developers plan to quit job this year: Report
Punjab CM reviews law-and-order ahead of Operation Blue Star anniversary
Assam floods: Rahul Gandhi asks party workers to assist in rescue operation
Grenade attack on police post in J-K's Ramban; search operation on
-
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged the global employment market back into uncertainty, potentially ending a surprisingly strong rebound from the pandemic, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Since the worst point of Covid-19, the 38 developed economies in the organisation have created about 66 million jobs — 9 million more than those destroyed at the onset of the pandemic.
But there’s now high uncertainty with weaker business investment and household spending.
“Lower global growth means employment growth is also likely to slow, while major hikes in energy and commodity prices are generating a cost-of-living crisis,” the OECD said in its annual employment report.
Real wage growth was already under pressure at the end of 2021 and is set to continue to decline further in many countries as inflation intensified in 2022, the OECD said. It also warned of persistent differences that mean some groups of workers may again fall behind.
“If not cushioned, the inflation shock could be particularly severe for the most disadvantaged who were already badly hit by the Covid-19 crisis,” the OECD said.
“The sharp rise in energy and food prices is a cost that risks falling disproportionately on the most vulnerable.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU