Global traders to reduce Russian oil purchases from May 15: Report

-
ALSO READ
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
What are flex-fuel vehicles? Can they cut our dependence on petrol?
Fuel prices can be lowered by 30%, says Telangana minister K T Rama Rao
Traders' body calls for introducing a regulator for e-commerce sector
LIVE: Russian invasion shut down 30% of Ukraine's economy, says FM
-
By Julia Payne
LONDON (Reuters) -Major global trading houses are planning to reduce crude and fuel purchases from Russia's state-controlled oil companies as early as May 15, sources said, to avoid falling foul of European Union sanctions on Russia.
The EU has not imposed a ban on imports of Russian oil in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, because some countries such as Germany are heavily dependent on Russian oil and do not have the infrastructure in place to swap to alternatives. [nL5N2VO3PE]
Trading companies are, however, winding down purchases from Russian energy group Rosneft as they seek to comply with language in existing EU sanctions that were intended to limit Russia's access to the international financial system, the sources said.
The wording of EU sanctions exempts oil purchases from Rosneft or Gazpromneft, which are listed in the legislation, deemed as "strictly necessary" to ensure Europe's energy security.
Traders are wrestling with what "strictly necessary" means, the sources said. It may cover an oil refinery receiving Russian oil through a captive pipeline, but it may not cover the buying and selling of Russian oil by intermediaries. They are cutting purchases to ensure they comply by May 15, when EU restrictions take effect.
The inclusion of Russia's state infrastructure firm Transneft that owns the key ports and pipelines will add a further layer of complexity for any future sales.
Trafigura, a major Russian oil buyer, told Reuters it "will comply in full with all applicable sanctions. We anticipate our traded volumes will be further reduced from 15 May."
Vitol, another big buyer, declined to comment on the May 15 deadline. Vitol has previously said traded volumes of Russian oil "will diminish significantly in the second quarter as current term contractual obligations decline," and it will cease trading Russian oil by the end of 2022.
The war and sanctions on Russia have already led many western buyers of Russian crude such as Shell to stop new spot purchases.
Refiners in Europe are becoming increasingly reluctant to process Russian crude. That has already disrupted Russian exports, although purchases by India and Turkey have made up for some of the slack. Sales to China also continue unabated.
Rosneft and Gazpromneft volumes accounted for 29 million barrels, or nearly 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, which is over 40% of overall Urals crude oil exports from Russia's western ports in April, according to the loading plan.
The International Energy Agency said on Wednesday Russian oil supply could be down 3 million bpd from May.
Rosneft declined to comment. Gazpromneft did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Other Russian oil buyers, Gunvor and Glencore, declined to comment on the impact of the deadline.
Energy trading firms face compliance and reputational risks from the current raft of Western sanctions. They have to examine closely which entities they can pay as well as their employees' nationalities. Also, the lack of an outright ban complicates ending existing contracts.
"All companies are sitting down with their lawyers to figure out what they can and cannot do," a senior trading source said. "It's unclear what this means for the whole supply chain, for shippers, insurers," adding that his firm was looking at implications for non-state owned oil sales.
"Lawyers are having a feast on this. Where there is uncertainty, companies will step back. Russian oil flows will be greatly reduced going forward."
(Reporting by Julia Payne and Reuters reporters; Editing by Jane Merriman;)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU