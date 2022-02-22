Gold hits near nine-month high as Russia-Ukraine crisis deepens

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 48,070 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 63,360 a kg
Precious metals: Gold prices gain Rs 82; silver tumbles Rs 413
Precious metals: Gold prices increase by Rs 555, silver jumps by Rs 975
Precious metals: Gold declines Rs 365; silver gains marginally
Gold trading at Rs 49,970 per 10 gm today; silver is at Rs 62,700/kg
-
(Reuters) - Gold prices hit a near nine month-high on Tuesday, after Russia ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, boosting demand for the safe-haven metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,909.54 per ounce, as of 0035 GMT, after scaling its highest since June 1 at $1,913.89 per ounce earlier. U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $1,913.60.
* Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday and ordered the Russian Army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.
* Oil jumped to a seven-year high, safe-havens rallied and U.S. stock futures dived. [MKTS/GLOB]
* U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order to prohibit trade and investment between U.S. individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine, the White House said.
* U.S. benchmark 10-year yields slipped on the back of the Ukraine crisis and U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike bets, moving away from a more than two-year peak hit last week. [US/]
* Fed officials agreed that with inflation tightening its grip on the economy and employment strong, it was time to raise interest rates, but also that any decisions would depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis of inflation and other data.
* While bullion is considered a hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks, interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* Spot silver was up 0.4% at $24.03 per ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $1,080.03 and palladium gained 0.5% to $2,399.41.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New
0900 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New
0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New
1445 US Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs
1500 US Consumer Confidence
(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU