Precious metals: Gold prices gain Rs 82; silver tumbles Rs 413

Gold in the national capital on Monday rose by Rs 82 to Rs 45,952 per 10 gram in line with the firm global trends and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 45,870 per 10 gram.
"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi rose by Rs 82 in line with firm COMEX gold prices and rupee depreciation," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
In contrast, silver tumbled Rs 413 to Rs 61,907 per kilogram from Rs 62,320 per kilogram in the previous trade.
The Indian rupee depreciated 18 paise to 73.68 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday.
In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,790 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.66 per ounce.
"Gold prices kept a higher trading range, halting the previous decline despite a stronger dollar," he added.
