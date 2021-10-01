Precious metals: Gold prices increase by Rs 555, silver jumps by Rs 975

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 46,710 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,100 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,080 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,480 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,500 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,040 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,800 a kg
Gold price today at Rs 47,300 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 67,500 a kg
-
Gold in the national capital on Friday rallied Rs 555 to Rs 45,472 per 10 gram amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 44,917 per 10 grams.
Silver also jumped Rs 975 to Rs 58,400 per kilogram from Rs 57,425 per kilogram in the previous trade.
The Indian rupee declined 12 paise to 74.35 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday.
In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,752 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.16 per ounce.
"Gold prices traded steady with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally down at USD 1,752, still holding above USD 1,750 per ounce on Friday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
Gold prices have capped upside today on the stronger dollar after gaining in the previous trading session, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU