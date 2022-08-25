Gold hits one-week high as dollar dips; Jackson Hole symposium in focus

-
ALSO READ
Dollar steady, euro wallows at two-decade low on energy, growth woes
Gold falls for sixth day today, hits over 3-week low on dollar rally
Dollar hits 5-week high on hawkish Fed before Jackson Hole' symposium
Gold hits over 3-week low on strong dollar, Fed rate-hike worries
Gold ekes out gains after 1-month low as dollar rally takes a breather
-
By Eileen Soreng
(Reuters) - Gold prices hit a one-week high on Thursday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors awaited direction on rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve from a key central bankers' meet this week.
Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,761.68 per ounce, as of 0747 GMT, after hitting a peak since Aug. 18. U.S. gold futures were up 0.8% at $1,775.40.
The dollar dipped 0.3%, making gold less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were off multi-week highs hit in the previous session.
Investors across financial markets are bracing for the U.S. central bank to reiterate its commitment to tame inflation or signal a "pivot" to subdued interest rate hikes. Powell will address the annual global central banking conference at Jackson Hole on Friday.
"Will the Fed still be looking at aggressively increasing interest rates and affecting the economy and whether that will be on the back-burner for now ... People want to have clarity on this," said Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central.
Monetary policy will be the key factor in the short-term for the gold market, with higher interest rates affecting consumer behaviour, Lan added.
Rate hikes increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest, while boosting the greenback.
The Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 225 basis points in total since March to fight sky-high inflation and indicated that further tightening would depend on economic data.
"After the Jackson Hole meet, I am expecting gold to shoot up by at least $40-$50," said Kunal Shah, head of research at Mumbai-based Nirmal Bang Securities.
The weak housing market, lower labour participation rates and economic uncertainties make a strong case for investors to go long on gold, Shah added.
Spot silver gained 0.9% to $19.34 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7% to $882.88 and palladium climbed 1.7% to $2,067.69.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU