Gold hits over 3-week low on strong dollar, Fed rate-hike worries

-
ALSO READ
Asia shares slip anew amid strong US dollar demand, rising interest rates
Bihar bridge collapses, Union Minister Gadkari blames low-grade material
9 feared trapped as tunnel being built to link Jammu, Srinagar collapses
Data puts Turkey's annual inflation rate at 73.5%, at a 24-year high
Terra Luna cryptocurrency collapses 98%, investors lose life savings
-
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell for a sixth straight session on Monday to hit their lowest in more than three weeks, weighed down by a robust dollar and expectations of further interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame surging inflation.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,746.06 per ounce, as of 0131 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 28 at $1,743.83 in early Asian trading. The metal lost nearly 3% last week.
* U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,758.80.
* The dollar rose 0.1% to a more one-month high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]
* The Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points in September amid expectations inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll.
* Traders are now pricing in around a 46.5% chance of a 75-basis-point rate hike in September and a 53.5% chance of a 50-bp increase.
* The U.S. central bank needs to keep raising borrowing costs to bring high inflation under control, a string of its officials said last week.
* Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* Focus this week will be on comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he addresses an annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.32% to 989.01 tonnes on Friday from 985.83 tonnes on Thursday. [GOL/ETF]
* Gold demand in India improved last week as domestic prices dropped to a more than two-week low, while volumes were sombre in other Asian centres. [GOL/AS]
* Spot silver gained 0.2% to $19.06 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $893.38, and palladium rose 0.2% to $2,129.21.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU