Gold prices steady as investors await fresh impetus; dollar steady

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Dollar hits two-decade high against yen, pound near three-week low
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
Dollar heads for largest weekly fall in 8 months as longs lose faith
Gold, silver prices fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,760
-
Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, as traders refused to commit in either direction in the absence of market-moving catalysts.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,824.51 per ounce, as of 0246 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,824.50.
A move by Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada to ban new imports of Russian gold is being seen as largely symbolic within the global bullion market, as Russian exports to the West have already dried up.
On Monday, gold was bumped higher in Asian trading by the news, before quickly losing momentum to end the session lower.
"The 'Russian gold ban' was the catalyst that never was. Russian assets have been a no-go since Russia's invasion, so the G7's confirmation of a gold ban was a non-event. And that leaves gold where it began the week - in the middle of a choppy range," City Index senior market analyst Matt Simpson said.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased after gains in the previous session, buoying demand for gold. [US/]
The dollar was steady. Gold has been tracking the currency closely, and its strength has put a lid on prices of greenback-priced bullion in recent weeks. [USD/]
"Gold remains a traders' market - which is vulnerable to false breaks and quick turnarounds on little news. This means range-trading strategies are preferred until we see a catalyst, which instils some life back into markets," Simpson said.
Asian shares edged down in early trade with investors taking their cues from a volatile Wall Street session overnight, while oil prices climbed following last week's rout. [MKTS/GLOB]
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.44% to 1,056.40 tonnes on Monday from 1,061.04 tonnes o Friday. [GOL/ETF]
Spot silver fell 0.4% to $21.06 per ounce, and platinum eased 0.3% to $905.04, while palladium rose 0.7% to $1,883.69.
(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU