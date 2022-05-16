Golds ticks up as dip in US yields loosens dollar's grip; palladium up 3%

-
ALSO READ
Drone tech start-up AUS signs Rs 3.75 cr lease financing deal with Grip
Dollar ticks higher in thin trading on cautious economic optimism
Gold dips as Treasury yields advance on US Fed rate-hike prospects
Gold gains as US Treasury yields dip from one-month highs as dollar firm
Iraq builds up grip on India oil market with highest volumes in 29 months
-
Gold rose slightly on Monday as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields offset headwinds from a relatively firm dollar, which, along with looming interest rate hikes, earlier pushed bullion to a more than three-and-a-half-month low.
Spot gold edged up 0.2% at $1,813.97 per ounce as of 12:39 p.m. ET (1639 GMT), after earlier hitting its lowest since Jan. 31 at $1,786.60. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,811.20.
Gold's slight bounce was attributable to a dip in Treasury yields and a small pullback in the dollar, RJO Futures senior market strategist Bob Haberkorn said, adding that the overall trend for the dollar was "still high as the Fed is being aggressive with its rate hikes". [US/]
"All things considered, gold is holding up, it should be significantly lower ... it will find support slightly below the $1,800 level. Also, there is enormous demand for physical gold and silver." [GOL/AS]
The dollar inched lower, but still held near a two-decade peak, making gold expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/]
Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, higher interest rates to tame rising prices curb appetite for bullion, which pays no interest.
"Many still regard gold as being significantly undervalued, and would be even more wiling to buy the metal now that prices have weakened," Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index, said.
Spot silver gained 1.7% to $21.42 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since July 2020 on Friday.
Silver has found itself caught up in the broader sell-off in equities and gold, being punished for being an industrial metal at a time when growth forecasts are being trimmed, Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said.
Platinum steadied at $938.54 and palladium was up 2.8% at $1,997.79.
Autocatalyst maker Johnson Matthey said a surplus in the platinum market should shrink this year and the palladium markets are likely to move back into deficit.
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU