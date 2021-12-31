Gold gains as US Treasury yields dip from one-month highs as dollar firm

-
ALSO READ
Dollar, yen soft in thin trading after US equities hit record highs
Dollar slips as Treasury yields soften, Omicron keeps markets on edge
Dollar rests after surging on Powell's reappointment, kiwi weakens
Treasury yields rise, US stocks rally to record highs; dollar weakens
Gold prices fall 1-week low on firm US dollar, rebounding treasury yields
-
By Kavya Guduru
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose in thin trade on Thursday, giving up earlier losses as the U.S. Treasury yields eased from one-month highs, offsetting pressure from a firm dollar.
Spot gold was last up 0.5% at $1,813.16 per ounce by 1347 EDT (1847 GMT), while U.S. gold futures settled up 0.5% at $1,814.10.
"We're in an extremely low-volume holiday-type trading. I think gold is comfortable right around either side of $1,800," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.
Gold prices could find more of a direction with volumes expected to pick up into next week, Streible added.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dipped from one-month highs with no major catalysts to drive market direction and many traders out before the New Year's holiday. This reduced the opportunity cost of holding bullion which pays no interest. [US/] [USD/]
Gold prices are down about 5% so far this year and on track for their biggest fall since 2015, as economies recovered from the impact of the pandemic, reducing demand for safe-haven bullion.
Prices hit a one-month high on Tuesday but slipped to a one-week low in the next session.
The back and forth seen over the last two days is less to do with any fundamental catalyst and is more an example of the market being very thin, meaning volatility is amplified, DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.
Limiting bullion's gains, U.S. stocks rebounded on renewed risk appetite as a drop in weekly jobless claims allayed fears over the economic damage from a rampant surge in COVID-19 infections in the United States. [.N]
Spot silver gained 0.8% to $22.98 an ounce, platinum was down 0.6% at $961.94 and palladium rose 0.1% to $1,984.31.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad; Editing by Alison Williams and Maju Samuel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU