Meta, Google and Twitter vow to fight fake news or risk penalties
Google fined $260,000 for breaching data localisation rules: Report

Russia has issued multiple fines to US technology companies in recent years

Google | Russia

Photo: Bloomberg

A Moscow court fined Alphabet's Google 15 million rubles ($260,000) on Thursday for refusing to comply with Russia’s law requiring technology companies to localise user data, the TASS news agency reported.
Russia has issued multiple fines to US technology companies in recent years over a string of infringements with the country’s increasingly strict online laws.

First Published: Fri, June 17 2022. 02:41 IST

