Google loses court challenge against EU antitrust ruling

-
ALSO READ
India antitrust probe finds Google abused Android dominance, report shows
Pak-American legal expert Lina Khan becomes US Federal Trade Commissioner
Google tells court 'staggering' $5 billion EU antitrust fine flawed
36 US states file lawsuit against Google; allege violation of antitrust law
Google's voice assistant under new EU antitrust investigation: Report
-
Alphabet unit Google suffered a setback on Wednesday after Europe's second-highest court dismissed its challenge to an EU antitrust ruling and 2.42 billion euro ($2.8 billion) fine in a major win for EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager.
Vestager sanctioned the world's most popular internet search engine in 2017 for favouring its own price-comparison shopping service to give it an unfair advantage against smaller European rivals.
The shopping case was the first of a trio of decisions that have seen Google rack up a total of 8.25 billion euros in EU antitrust fines in the last decade. Vestager subsequently took on Amazon, Apple and Facebook, where investigations are still ongoing.
"The General Court largely dismisses Google's action against the decision of the Commission finding that Google abused its dominant position by favouring its own comparison shopping service over competing comparison shopping services," the Court said.
Google can appeal to the EU Court of Justice (CJEU), Europe's top court, on points of law.
The case is T-612/17 Google and Alphabet v Commission (Google Shopping).
($1 = 0.8648 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Aulner, writing by Foo Yun Chee, Editing by Catherine Evans)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU