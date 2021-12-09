Greece lifts travel restrictions for Indians, Covid test mandatory

-
ALSO READ
US President Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq
BLS International resumes accepting visa applications for India, others
Multiple missiles target US troops, contractors in Iraqi army bases
UN condemns assassination attempt on Iraqi PM 'in the strongest terms'
Indian students to benefit from UK post-study visa deadline extension
-
The Global Visa Center World (GVCW) has announced that Indian citizens and residents of India can now enter Greece following the Covid-19 testing protocol as a precautionary measure against the pandemic.
According to the latest regulations, limited categories of visitors are now allowed to enter Greece, including:
1) Citizens of the EU & Schengen Area countries.
2) Residents of a limited number of third countries, including residents of India.
Expressing their joy on the re-opening of Greece to tourists from India after approximately 21 months, DuDigital Global and GVCW, which jointly operate the Visa Application centres in India, Nepal and Sri Lanka state, "You can now apply for short stay visa (C- Visa category) at GVCW application centres in New Delhi and Mumbai on Mondays and Wednesdays."
New Delhi Visa Application Centre: Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Concourse Level Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place
Mumbai Visa Application Centre: 4th Floor, Urmi Axis Building, Behind Famous Studio, Opp. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi (West)
Additionally, Indian citizens and residents can also submit their visa applications as per the standard procedures outlined on the website:
Alease visit the following link for the complete protocol of arrivals to & departure from Greece:
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU