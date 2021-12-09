Jailed Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan wins Lin Zhao Freedom Award

-
ALSO READ
The virus unravels
Delta variant of Covid-19 challenges China's costly lockdown strategy
World's billionaire factory shaken as China cracks down on 'savage growth'
How China's influencers are promoting a culture of online lynching
Afghanistan: China, Taliban hold their first dialogue in Kabul
-
A US-based rights group has awarded journalist Zhang Zhan, who was jailed by Chinese authorities for reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US-based Christian rights group ChinaAid has awarded her with the Lin Zhao Freedom Award, for her work in promoting the Chinese civil society and advancing the rule of law.
Lawyer-turned-journalist Zhang travelled to Wuhan and "courageously investigated the area ... demonstrat[ing] a dedication to the victims of the COVID-19 that touched the world, and a spirit of fearless sacrifice," ChinaAid said.
The award came at a time when the world is urging China to release Zhang, as her health is deteriorating rapidly and her life is in danger.
As reported by Radio Free Asia, the Lin Zhao award honours a Mao-era dissident, who was executed by the Chinese government.
In November, several United Nations experts had also urged China to release journalist Zhang.
Meanwhile, ChinaAid has also awarded Lin Zhao award to disappeared rights lawyer Gao Zhisheng.
Earlier, Paris-based non-governmental organisation, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) had also nominated jailed Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan for the 2021 RSF Press Freedom Awards.
Lawyer-turned-journalist Zhang Zhan was sentenced in December 2020 to four years in prison for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" while covering the initial Covid-19 outbreak in the city of Wuhan in February 2020, RSF said.
Despite constant threats from the authorities, she live-streamed video reports on YouTube, WeChat and Twitter, showing the city's streets and hospitals, and the harassment to which the families of the sick were subjected.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU