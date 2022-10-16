JUST IN
Greece says Turkey stripped naked 92 migrants, forced them to cross border
Blaze, shots heard from Iran's prison as nationwide protests enter 5th week
Russia military range shooting leaves 11 dead, 15 wounded near Ukraine
Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties, Ukraine with Egyptian counterpart
Dissent in China: Banner installed against Xi Jinping at Sitong Bridge
China Communist Party to hold Congress from Oct 16, to appoint new leaders
New UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt admits mistakes, warns of tax rises
China's Communist Party to hold Congress from Sunday; appoint new leaders
UK PM Truss brings in rival who could steady the ship, or take her job
Rebels plot to replace PM Liz Truss with Rishi Sunak amid UK crisis
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Blaze, shots heard from Iran's prison as nationwide protests enter 5th week
Business Standard

Greece says Turkey stripped naked 92 migrants, forced them to cross border

Greek authorities accused Turkey of forcing 92 migrants to cross into Greece and stripping them naked before doing so.

Topics
Greece | Turkey

AP  |  Athens 

Migrants, most of them from Eritrea, jump into the water from a crowded wooden boat as they are helped by members of an NGO during a rescue operation at the Mediterranean sea
Representative image

Greek authorities accused Turkey of forcing 92 migrants to cross into Greece and stripping them naked before doing so.

Greek police on Saturday said that police officers found the migrants stark naked on Friday, "some with bodily injuries" who had entered the country using plastic boats to cross the Evros River, which forms a border between the two countries.

The migrants told police and officers of Frontex, the European Union's border agency, that they had been forced by Turkish authorities to board three vehicles that took them to the border. The migrants testified that they had been forced to strip naked before boarding the boats.

Police said it had provided clothing and food for the migrants.

"Turkey's provocative behaviour exceeded all limits," Greece's Ministry of Asylum and Migration said Saturday.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi posted a photo of the naked migrants on his Twitter account Saturday, commenting, in Greek and English: "Trkiye's behaviour towards 92 migrants whom we rescued at the borders (yesterday), is a shame for civilisation. We expect Ankara to investigate the incident and protect at last its borders with the EU."

Turkey regularly accuses Greece of violently pushing back migrants entering the country through land and sea, while Greece accuses Turkey of "pushing forward" migrants to put pressure on the EU.

The migrants are mostly from Afghanistan and Syria, with a few from other countries, such as Pakistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Greece

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 08:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.