Gunmen kill five of family of Fusa community in central Nigeria: Police

Unidentified gunmen on Thursday attacked a community in central Nigeria's Plateau state, killing five people, local authorities said on Saturday.The five victims belonged to a family in the Fusa community in Jos East local government area of the state, police said in a statement, adding that "frantic efforts" were made to arrest the gunmen.
The most populous African country has been hit by a series of armed attacks this year, which caused the death of civilians and security operatives.
