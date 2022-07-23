Joe Biden has likely contracted a highly contagious Covid-19 strain: Doctor

-
ALSO READ
Covishield found ineffective against Omicron, booster a must: Study
Punjab CM Mann hospitalised with stomach ache complaint, discharged later
Confusion, fear behind reluctance to take Covid booster, says experts
What we know about Omicron sub-variant BA.2
Elgar, Bavuma score half-centuries as South Africa make strong start
-
President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday.
The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country.
Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician, wrote in his latest update on Biden's condition that Biden's earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become less troublesome.
O'Connor's earlier notes did not mention the sore throat or body aches.
Biden's vital signs, such as blood pressure and respiratory rate, remain entirely normal, and his oxygen saturation levels are excellent with no shortness of breath at all," the doctor wrote.
O'Connor said the results of the preliminary sequencing that indicated the BA.5 variant do not affect Biden's treatment plan in any way.
Biden tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning. He has been isolating in the White House residence since then.
Administration officials have emphasised that his symptoms are mild because he has received four vaccine doses, and he started taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid after becoming infected.
During a virtual meeting with economic advisers on Friday, Biden was hoarse but insisted, I feel much better than I sound.
In his previous update on Biden's health, O'Connor said the president had an elevated temperature of 99.4 F on Thursday evening, but it returned to normal after taking Tylenol.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU