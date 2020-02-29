JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Geneva car show cancelled in bid to contain coronavirus outbreak
Business Standard

Jochen Zeitz named Harley-Davidson interim CEO after Levatich steps down

The motorcycle maker has named Jochen Zeitz as the interim CEO

Reuters 

Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Friday that Matthew Levatich has stepped down as chief executive officer and the motorcycle maker named Jochen Zeitz as the interim CEO.

"The board and Matt mutually agreed that now is the time for new leadership at Harley-Davidson," Zeitz said.

First Published: Sat, February 29 2020. 03:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU