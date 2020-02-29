Jochen Zeitz named Harley-Davidson interim CEO after Levatich steps down

-
ALSO READ
Harley-Davidson plans to ride on smaller bikes to pump up volumes
Harley struggles to fire up new-gen riders with electric bike debut
Indonesia's Garuda fined after firing CEO for smuggling Harley Davidson
Katy Perry's new single drops a gift in Harley-Davidson's lap
500-800cc bikes ride out auto sales slowdown with four-fold growth
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU