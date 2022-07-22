Harmful US border policies damaging to Mexico, millions of migrants: IRC

-
Harmful border policies put in place by the US are damaging to Mexico and undermine the human rights of millions of migrants, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said.
Due to "inhumane border policies such as Title 42 and the Migrant Protection Protocols MPP program," migrants at the US-Mexico border "require humanitarian assistance in five critical aspects," including medical attention, food and safety, the IRC added in a press release on Thursday.
"The implementation of harmful border policies ... has resulted in Mexico being forced to fulfill growing humanitarian needs," said Rafael Velasquez, the IRC's Director for Mexico, as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
Title 42 allows border agents to expel migrants and asylum-seekers without a court hearing over concerns of Covid-19 spread, reported US media.
When expelled or deported, "people can encounter dangers similar or worse than those they tried to flee from in the first place," said Velasquez, citing an IRC investigation of migrants in Mexican border cities.
"International cooperation and funding are critical to support and strengthen existing protection and asylum systems and policies in Mexico to guarantee people's integrity, regardless of their nationality or status," he added.
Founded at the call of Albert Einstein in 1933, the IRC helps people affected by humanitarian crises -- including the climate crisis -- to survive, recover and rebuild their lives.
