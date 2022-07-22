Harmful US border policies damaging to Mexico, millions of migrants: IRC

Harmful border policies put in place by the US are damaging to and undermine the human rights of millions of migrants, the Rescue Committee (IRC) said.

Due to "inhumane border policies such as Title 42 and the Migrant Protection Protocols MPP program," at the US- border "require humanitarian assistance in five critical aspects," including medical attention, food and safety, the IRC added in a press release on Thursday.

"The implementation of harmful border policies ... has resulted in being forced to fulfill growing humanitarian needs," said Rafael Velasquez, the IRC's Director for Mexico, as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Title 42 allows border agents to expel and asylum-seekers without a court hearing over concerns of Covid-19 spread, reported US media.

When expelled or deported, "people can encounter dangers similar or worse than those they tried to flee from in the first place," said Velasquez, citing an IRC investigation of in Mexican border cities.

" cooperation and funding are critical to support and strengthen existing protection and asylum systems and policies in Mexico to guarantee people's integrity, regardless of their nationality or status," he added.

Founded at the call of Albert Einstein in 1933, the IRC helps people affected by humanitarian crises -- including the climate crisis -- to survive, recover and rebuild their lives.

