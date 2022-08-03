Heatwave continues in most parts of France, triggering drought alert

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep162: ONDC, GAGAN navigation system, markets, heatwave
South Korea issues third-highest nationwide alert amid scorching heatwave
90 people died in 2022 due to heatwave spells in India, Pakistan: Study
Google, Oracle data centres knocked offline as record-high heatwave hits UK
Global charity provides $28.5 million to 19 countries hit by drought
-
Heatwave continues to hit most parts of France this week, triggering a drought alert in the wake of the driest July in more than 60 years, a French daily reported.
Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in the Mediterranean area of the south, and the heatwave will also spread towards northern France, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Le Figaro newspaper.
Five departments in southwestern France have issued an "extreme heat" warning and the whole country is on drought alert following heatwaves and lack of rain, it said.
In July, France received "a total of 9.7 millimeters of rainfall on average", making it the driest July since 1959, as well as the fourth hottest month since 1900, the French daily quoted meteorologist Cyrielle Duchesne as saying.
Some cities, including Nice and Marseille, did not see a single drop of rain throughout July, the newspaper reported.
All 96 departments across Metropolitan France have imposed water restriction measures to combat drought.
The population is advised to limit water consumption by avoiding washing their cars at home, watering gardens or filling up private swimming pools.
According to the report, August will continue to be hot and dry, apart from occasional rainfalls and thunderstorms.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU