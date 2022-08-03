Heatwave continues in most parts of France, triggering drought alert

Heatwave continues to hit most parts of this week, triggering a alert in the wake of the driest July in more than 60 years, a French daily reported.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in the Mediterranean area of the south, and the heatwave will also spread towards northern France, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Le Figaro newspaper.

Five departments in southwestern have issued an "extreme heat" warning and the whole country is on alert following and lack of rain, it said.

In July, received "a total of 9.7 millimeters of rainfall on average", making it the driest July since 1959, as well as the fourth hottest month since 1900, the French daily quoted meteorologist Cyrielle Duchesne as saying.

Some cities, including Nice and Marseille, did not see a single drop of rain throughout July, the newspaper reported.

All 96 departments across Metropolitan France have imposed water restriction measures to combat .

The population is advised to limit water consumption by avoiding washing their cars at home, watering gardens or filling up private swimming pools.

According to the report, August will continue to be hot and dry, apart from occasional rainfalls and thunderstorms.

--IANS

int/shs

