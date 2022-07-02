South Korea issues third-highest nationwide alert amid scorching heatwave

-
South Korea on Saturday issued the third-highest alert against a scorching heatwave on Saturday, 18 days earlier compared to last year.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety issues the alert when the daily temperature ceiling in over 40 per cent of the country reaches 33 degrees Celsius or higher for at least three straight days, reports Yonhap News Agency.
Under the heat alert, the Ministry is looking at measures to support workers who are vulnerable to inclement weather, including construction workers, elderly farmers and senior single-person households.
