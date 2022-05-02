TMS Ep162: ONDC, GAGAN navigation system, markets, heatwave

The government-backed open network for digital commerce or ONDC was launched last week in select cities. Mentored by Nandan Nilekani, ONDC is a not-for-profit system which the government believes will be a game-changer -- just like what UPI was for digital payment. From small kirana stores to leading FMCG players, all will get equal exposure to consumers on this platform. But will it emerge as a challenger to two multinational giants who, in the government’s own words, have been giving preferential treatment to a bunch of players in India? And will it really benefit small sellers and the public at large? The country took yet another leap towards self-reliance last week when an aircraft made a successful landing using the indigenous navigation system called GAGAN. With this, India became the first country in the Asia Pacific Region to achieve this feat.

So what exactly is GPS-aided geo-augmented navigation or GAGAN and how will it help aircraft land safely in rough weather and in poor visibility? And how will it help India expand air connectivity to far-flung areas? Let us turn to the now. Geopolitical tensions, rising inflation, skewing margin of India Inc and slow growth are casting a shadow over Dalal Street. While April saw equity reverse losses from March lows, bears returned to Street in the latter half. Will May see investors following the adage of ‘sell in May and go away’? May is also the month when the heat wave is most brutal in northern India. The weatherman has now said that mercury will soar further this week and cautioned people against stepping out in the afternoon. But what exactly is a heat wave? Let us find out in this episode of the podcast.