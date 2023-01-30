JUST IN
Automakers Renault, Nissan to make cross-shareholdings equal at 15%
Automakers Renault and Nissan make cross-shareholdings equal at 15%
Memory chip crisis threatens to wipe out earnings, destabilise suppliers
China's smartphone sales plunge to lowest in a decade, says report
How a drug company made $114 billion by gaming the US patent system
US investigates self-driving claims made by Elon Musk for Tesla: Report
UK regional airline Flybe slumps into bankruptcy for second time in 3 years
Twitter will take 'less severe action' against accounts that break rules
Tesla CEO Elon Musk meets US officials to discuss electric vehicles
European Union mulls $100 a barrel price cap for Russia diesel exports
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
Gold treads water as spotlight shifts to US Fed Reserve meeting
icon-arrow-left
46 killed, 157 injured in Taliban suicide attack at mosque in Peshawar
Business Standard

Hein Schumacher is the new CEO of Unilever after Tangle With Peltz

Schumacher joined Unilever's board as an independent director in June, just a month after Peltz obtained a seat

Topics
Unilever

Dasha Afanasieva | Bloomberg 

Hein Schumacher
Unilever new CEO Hein Schumacher

Unilever named Royal FrieslandCampina boss Hein Schumacher as its next chief executive officer, bringing forward Alan Jope’s replacement after strategy mishaps frustrated investors including Nelson Peltz.

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is accelerating its leadership transition, and the new CEO will take over from Jope on July 1 instead of at the end of the year, following a one-month handover.

Schumacher, 51, has experience working at H.J. Heinz and grocer Royal Ahold NV. While an external candidate, he began his career at Unilever decades ago.

Schumacher’s appointment comes after a difficult period for Unilever and Jope. The departing CEO angered shareholders with a failed attempt to takeover the consumer healthcare unit of GSK Plc. Unilever is also having to grapple with the highest inflation in four decades, which has strained relationships between producers and supermarket clients.

The stock is trading at about the same level as when Jope became CEO at the start of 2019. The shares were little changed Monday morning.

Unilever has been facing pressure from one of the most-feared activist investors on Wall Street. Nelson Peltz built up a stake through his Trian fund and joined the board in the aftermath of the failed deal. Jope announced plans to depart in September and is leaving after 37 years.

Peltz welcomed Schumacher’s appointment Monday in a statement.

“Like all of my fellow Unilever directors, I strongly support Hein as our new CEO and look forward to working closely with him to drive significant sustainable stakeholder value,” the investor said.

Schumacher joined Unilever’s board as an independent director in June, just a month after Peltz obtained a seat.

‘Near-Death’

With a turnover of €11 billion ($12 billion), FrieslandCampina is around a fifth of Unilever’s size and is unlisted. Schumacher has been restructuring the company, selling part of its German business and closing plants in the Netherlands. In the first half of 2022, the company’s operating profit more than doubled, helped by a recovery in its infant nutrition business.

A longer-term issue has been dealing with the Dutch government’s proposals on cutting nitrogen emissions. Schumacher has been de-commoditizing the dairy business — building brands and developing milk-derived ingredients which in the long term could allow the group to reduce emissions without sacrificing farmers’ incomes.

Dealing with critical institutional shareholders like Terry Smith, who recently renewed his criticism of Unilever’s social-purpose agenda and communication investors, may come as a shock to Schumacher. Last year, Smith called Jope’s approach for the GSK unit a “near-death experience” and questioned why the company was trying to promote the sustainable ethos of brands such as Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

Analysts welcomed the appointment of an external chief executive, albeit one they did not know well since the Dutch dairy company isn’t publicly traded.

“Unilever needs a cultural and organizational shake up,” RBC analyst James Edwardes Jones said. “That said, we think it will be a while before any results materialize at Unilever. It usually takes about 18 months before we see evidence of improved execution.”

Jope has suffered a string of other challenges recently, including a dispute with subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s. The ice cream maker retained control over its social mission and in 2021 said it would no longer sell in the occupied Palestinian territories, upsetting Jerusalem and some of Unilever’s US shareholders. The dispute was settled confidentially in December.

Given Schumacher’s background in food, the appointment is likely to revive the debate over whether Unilever should split its foods business from its personal care lines, or at least sell off its ice cream division.

“Despite joining from a cooperative, Schumacher brings frontline experience at major blue-chip public companies and must presumably have made a favorable and immediate impression on the Unilever board,” said Martin Deboo, analyst at Jefferies. “He is a however a ‘foods guy’ with the immediate question for us where he stands on the relative attractiveness of Unilever’s food business.”

Under Jope, Unilever about two years ago chose a single base in the UK that streamlined its previous Anglo-Dutch structure. The company previously backed away from a plan to consolidate in Rotterdam amid opposition from UK investors. The company has maintained significant operations in the Netherlands since then, however.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Unilever

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 22:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.