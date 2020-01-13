JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Fly me to the moon: Japanese billionaire seeks girlfriend for SpaceX voyage
Business Standard

Hexcel Corp and Woodward combine in merger valued at over $6 billion

The deal is valued about $6.43 billion based on Reuters calculations using Friday's closing stock prices of $121.96 for Woodward and $72.91 for Hexcel

Reuters 

Dollar, US, $

Hexcel Corp, a composites technology company, and aircraft and industrial parts maker Woodward Inc said on Sunday they would combine in an all-stock merger of equals to create an integrated systems provider for the aerospace and industrial sectors.

The deal is valued about $6.43 billion based on Reuters calculations using Friday's closing stock prices of $121.96 for Woodward and $72.91 for Hexcel.

The companies said existing Woodward shareholders will own approximately 55 per cent and existing Hexcel shareholders will own approximately 45 per cent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis after the completion of the merger.

The combined company will be named Woodward Hexcel and is expected to generate net revenues of about $5.3 billion and EBITDA of $1.1 billion.
First Published: Mon, January 13 2020. 03:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU