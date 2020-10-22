Hong Kong fines Goldman unit $350 million for its role in 1MDB scandal

-
ALSO READ
1MDB scandal: Goldman, Malaysia agree on $3.9-billion settlement
Goldman Sachs to pay over $2 billion in DOJ's 1MDB probe, says report
Abu Dhabi's IPIC drops lawsuit against Goldman Sachs over 1MDB scandal
Goldman Sachs Group slashes quarterly profit 85% with 1MDB legal charge
Goldman Sachs' 1MDB charges dropped by Malaysia after settlement
-
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's markets watchdog has fined Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. $350 million for its role in Malaysia's 1MDB scandal.
The Securities and Futures Commission said the Goldman Sachs
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Mark Potter)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU