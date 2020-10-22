Cyber security company McAfee Corp raises $620 million in US IPO

-
ALSO READ
McAfee software creator arrested in Spain for fraud, says report
India ranks 6th in terms of users hit by mobile malware in Q2: Report
Indian cybersecurity services expected to grow to $7.6 bn by 2022: DSCI
Cyberattack hobbles Universal Health Service's hospitals across US
Majesco to sell US arm to PE firm Thoma Bravo for Rs 4,455 cr; stk soars 5%
-
(Reuters) - Cyber security firm McAfee Corp
The IPO valued McAfee, which is backed by U.S. private equity firms TPG and Thoma Bravo, at $8.6 billion based on total outstanding shares. The company also had $4.8 billion in debt as of the end of June.
McAfee had aimed to sell 37 million shares at a target price range of $19-$22 per share. McAfee declined to comment.
TPG acquired a majority stake in McAfee from Intel Corp
In the last few years, McAfee has grown its main cyber security software business, which focuses on consumers, through price increases, new partner programs and good retention rates.
McAfee earlier this year hired ex-BMC Software CEO Peter Leav as its new chief executive to replace Chris Young, who created the company in its current form by carving it out of Intel.
McAfee has said its revenue in 2019 was $2.6 billion with a net loss of $236 million. In the first half of 2020, the company said revenue reached $1.4 billion, while net income was $31 million.
McAfee said it plans use to use a portion of the IPO proceeds to pay down part of its outstanding debt.
Shares in McAfee are due to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday under the symbol "MCFE."
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, TPG Capital BD, BofA Securities and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU