Hong Kong lifts flight ban citing 'little effect' on coronavirus cases

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong now has China patriots firmly in charge post polls: Carrie Lam
Hong Kong's John Lee pledges to enact local security law ahead of elections
New house in Hong Kong sells for $111 million, the most this year
Hong Kong kicks off leadership polls with sole candidate John Lee
Xi swears in new Hong Kong leader John Lee as city marks 25th anniversary
-
Hong Kong announced Thursday it is shelving a COVID-19 measure that has resulted in dozens of cancelled flights in recent months and thwarted travel plans for thousands.
Starting Thursday, the city will no longer ban arriving airline flights just because they'd brought in passengers infected with COVID-19, the government announced.
The new measure is a decision made by the government after careful review of relevant data and taking into account the current peak period for international students returning to Hong Kong, a government spokesperson said.
Previously, a five-day flight route ban was imposed on airlines if at least five passengers or 5 per cent of travellers whichever is higher tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival. That caused about 100 flight cancellations since the beginning of the year.
The announcement noted that most imported COVID-19 infections could be detected by the coronavirus tests at the airport and in hotels.
The flight suspension rule had little effect on preventing imported infections and the risk of those cases causing infection in the community are relatively minimal, the government said.
Travellers had griped that the regulation's last-minute flight cancellations also affected quarantine hotel bookings. Those impacted often had to postpone their rescheduled trips for weeks because hotels tend to be booked out months ahead.
Despite lifting the flight bans, travellers arriving in Hong Kong will still need to test negative for the coronavirus before arriving in the city, serve a mandatory quarantine period of seven days in a designated hotel in Hong Kong, and undergo a series of rapid tests and nucleic acid tests for the coronavirus over a two-week period.
Hong Kong leader John Lee and health authorities have said they are exploring options to keep Hong Kong open to international travellers, including a possible reduction of mandatory quarantine periods.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU