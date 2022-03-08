Hong Kong's priority is to cut coronavirus infections, deaths: China

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong public gears up to vote as new election laws comes in effect
Hong Kong Alliance hits back at Lam for striking group from firms' registry
Hong Kong election under new law marks culmination of Beijing's campaign
Hong Kong independence activist Leung released from prison after 4 years
Hong Kong leader says city to stick with 'dynamic zero' Covid strategy
-
Hong Kong needs to stick to its "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy, focused on reducing infections, severe illnesses and death, a senior Chinese health official said, as the city braced for details of an expected mass testing plan this month.
Liang Wannian from China's National Health Commission, who is in Hong Kong to coordinate efforts to battle a growing outbreak, said the mass testing needed to be done at the right time with all details carefully arranged, the official Xinhua news agency said.
"Reducing infection, severe cases and deaths is Hong Kong's most urgent and top priority at the current stage," it quoted him as saying. "After we achieve the first target, we will then move on to the second and third goals."
Dynamic zero does not mean zero infections with COVID transmissions so strong, Liang said. However the city should do its best to reduce infections and take measures to cut off further transmissions.
Liang's comments come as infections in the Asian financial hub have surged to record highs with a total of around 500,000 cases and more than 2,200 deaths - most of which have been in the past two weeks.
Authorities have given contradictory and confusing messages about a compulsory mass testing scheme and whether it would coincide with a city-wide lockdown.
Food prices in the city have shot up and supermarket shelves have been emptied every day for a week as anxious residents stock up, worried about a potential lockdown.
Hong Kong is expected to report tens of thousands of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday after the launch of a self reporting website on Monday night where people can register if they are infected with the coronavirus. After registering on the government's website, authorities will try and admit people to isolation facilities if their homes are too crowded, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU