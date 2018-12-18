JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

China stares at bigger than expected slowdown as credit shrinks: Analyst
Business Standard

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for ear drops

This oil is used to treat eczema of the ear

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The company already enjoys a 67-68 per cent share of the respiratory drugs market in India and has potential for a 14-15 per cent growth
Representative Image

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Tuesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Fluocinolone Acetonide Oil, used to treat eczema of the ear.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA (Glenmark) has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Fluocinolone Acetonide Oil, 0.01 per cent (ear drops), a generic version of DermOtic Oil, 0.01 per cent of Hill Dermaceuticals, Inc," the company said in a BSE filing.

Quoting IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending October 2018, Glenmark said, the DermaOtic Oil, 0.01 per cent market achieved annual sales of approximately $18.1 million.

The company's current portfolio consists of 146 products authorised for distribution at the US marketplace and 54 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) pending approval with the USFDA.

The company's stock was trading at Rs 686.30 apiece, up 0.42 per cent, on the BSE.
First Published: Tue, December 18 2018. 11:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements