ICAO calls on aviation regulators to productively engage with innovators

The Organisation (ICAO) called on regulators to operate in creative ways to productively engage with innovators, according to a statement issued by the UN agency.

Demonstrating how emerging technologies can deliver a sustainable and resilient recovery for the air transport system, the 2022 ICAO Innovation Fair was held in September 24-26, helping set the stage for the opening of the ICAO 41st Assembly on Tuesday.

Closing the fair, ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar said this year's fair highlighted an array of challenges in bringing innovations from concept to reality, both for innovators and for regulators, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Many of these factors are common across jurisdictions," Salazar added.

"This highlights the need for regulators to operate in new and creative ways to productively engage with innovators, and new ways to communicate with a broader range of stakeholders."

Taking place in Montreal, this special three-day event attracted more than 1,400 attendees, and featured traditional and new players who are delivering a technological revolution in aviation worldwide.

An exhibition included prototypes of cutting-edge aircraft types and other latest air transport technologies and solutions, the statement said.

The panels focused on different facets of innovation and their deployment for civil aviation, addressing regulatory challenges, urban air mobility integration, aviation sustainability, incubator programmes, artificial intelligence, behavioural science, implementation support and capacity building, according to the statement.

The ICAO is a specialised agency that works with its 193 member states to set and audit safety, security, emissions, navigation, and facilitation standards to shape and improve international air operations.

The ICAO Assembly, meeting once every three years, will hold its 41st session from September 27 to October 7, during which member states and representatives from international organisations will establish the ICAO's priorities, supporting the increased sustainability and digitalisation of 21st century air transport.

