If I'm impeached, market would crash, people would be poorer: Trump

President said he doesn’t see a reason for Congress to impeach him but that the stock market would plummet and Americans would be poorer if lawmakers did so.

"I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who’s done a great job," Trump said in a wide-ranging interview with Fox News broadcast Thursday. "I’ll tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the the market would crash. I think everybody would be very poor. Because without this thinking you would see numbers that you wouldn’t believe, in reverse."

Trump faced perhaps the worst day of his presidency Tuesday when his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, implicated him in a crime at almost the same time his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, became was convicted on eight counts of tax-and bank-fraud charges, boosting Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.





During the interview, Trump also lamented Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s inability to gain “control” over the Justice Department, the practice of prosecutors "flipping" criminal defendants and illegal immigration. Trump also boasted about the state of the economy since his election.