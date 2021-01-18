IMF chief sees 'high degree of uncertainty' in global outlook due to Covid

-
ALSO READ
Global economy facing long climb to recover: IMF head Kristalina Georgieva
IMF chief Georgieva urges continued strong policy action amid Covid
India took 'decisive' steps to deal with coronavirus pandemic: IMF chief
Govts must invest Covid-19 aid funds selectively, says IMF chief
IMF recommends three policy priorities to overcome Covid-19 crisis
-
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday the global economic outlook remained highly uncertain given the coronavirus pandemic, and a growing divergence between rich and poor countries required the IMF to find more resources.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said a new allocation of the IMF's own currency, Special Drawing Rights, would help give countries more fiscal space to tackle the health crisis and shift to a digital and green economy.
Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson, the new chair of the IMF's steering committee, told reporters it was clear the need for liquidity remained great, and she would consult with member countries on options for expanding liquidity.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU