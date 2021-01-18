China's economy grows 2.3% in 2020 as rebound from coronavirus gains pace

-
ALSO READ
China's industrial profits grow 19.1% y-o-y in August to 612.81 bn yuan
China's factory activity accelerates in Sept on boost from overseas demand
China pledges quality growth, tech powerhouse in 5-year plan: Report
IIP contraction slows to 16.6% in June amid industrial activity relaxation
China industrial profits rise 11.5% in June, signal economic recovery
-
China's economy grew 2.3 per cent in 2020 as a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic accelerated while the United States, Europe and Japan struggled with disease flare-ups.
Growth in the three months ending in December rose to 6.5 per cent over a year earlier, up from the previous quarter's 4.9 per cent, according to official data released Monday.
Activity contracted by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter in 2020 as factories and shops shut down to fight the virus. The following quarter, China became the first major country to grow again with a 3.2 per cent expansion after the Communist Party declared victory over the virus in March and reopened the economy.
That was China's weakest growth in decades but ahead of the United States and other major economies. They have yet to report 2020 growth but all are on track to show full-year activity contracting before vaccines are rolled out and commerce returns to normal.
China has re-imposed controls on travel in some areas after a spate of cases this month but most of the country is unaffected.
Growth was aided by global demand for Chinese-made masks and other medical supplies.
Exports rose 3.6 per cent last year despite a tariff war with Washington. Exporters took market share from foreign competitors that still faced anti-virus restrictions.
The International Monetary Fund and other forecasters expect economic growth to rise further this year to above 8 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU