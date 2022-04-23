IMF says held 'fruitful' technical talks with Sri Lanka on loan request

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka seeks up to $4 bn ahead of IMF talks; Pak to name finance chief
Sri Lanka faces worst currency depreciation, tourism affected: Lanka IOC MD
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
ICC T20 WC, AUS vs SL highlights: Australia beats Sri Lanka wins by 7 wkts
ICC T20 WC: Magnificent Buttler helps England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
-
The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday that its staff held "fruitful technical discussions" with Sri Lankan authorities on the crisis-wracked country's request for an IMF-supported loan program this week.
The Fund said in a statement that the discussions included the need for Sri Lanka to implement "a credible and coherent strategy" to restore macroeconomic stability, and to strengthen its social safety net and protect the poor and vulnerable during the current crisis.
"The IMF team welcomed the authorities' plan to engage in a collaborative dialogue with their creditors," IMF Sri Lanka mission chief Masahiro Nozaki said in a statement.
The debt-burdened island country of 22 million people is struggling to pay for imports after a sharp drop in foreign exchange reserves has helped fuel soaring inflation. Prolonged power cuts and shortages of fuel and medicines have sparked nationwide protests.
Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry and new central bank governor P. Nandalal Weerasinghe have spent this week in Washington talking to the IMF, the World Bank, India and other countries about financing help for the country, which is already saddled with $51 billion in external debt.
Sabry told reporters on Friday that the talks with the Fund were focused on a more traditional Extended Fund Facility program, but that $3 billion to $4 billion in bridge financing was needed while this could be finalized.
The IMF has said that Sri Lanka's debt needs to be put on a sustainable path before it could make new loans to Colombo -- a process that could require lengthy negotiations with China and the country's other creditors.
Sabry said on Friday that Sri Lanka is discussing with India some $1.5 billion in bridge financing to help continue essential imports, and is discussing with the World Bank a $500 million package to help provide cash transfers to the country's poor.
Sri Lanka also has approached China, Japan and the Asian Development Bank for help, he said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Leslie Adler)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU