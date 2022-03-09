IMF to consider providing $1.4-bn worth financial aid to Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine crisis: UK will sanction Putin 'imminently', Johnson tells NATO
Ukraine crisis: UK will sanction Putin 'imminently', Johnson tells NATO
Biden seeks $10 billion for aid to Ukraine, $22.5 billion for coronavirus
Russia's military ops in Ukraine a 'forced measure', says Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin assault on Ukraine is 'attack on democracy': Nancy Pelosi
-
The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will discuss on Wednesday the emergency financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of USD 1.4 billion, the IMF said.
"Today, we have sent to our Executive Board a proposal they will consider for approval tomorrow for USD 1.4 billion in support for Ukraine, to help it cope with the shock caused by this war," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday at a Climate Capital Conference organized by Financial Times.
The IMF has changed the focus of discussions with Kyiv from "reforms" to "crisis management," she added.
On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU