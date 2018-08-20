Imran Khan not to live in sprawling PM House, chooses modest accomodation

Pakistan's new Prime Minister on Monday moved into a modest three-bedroom house of his military secretary along with two servants, a day after announcing that he would not be staying in the sprawling PM House which has a staff of 524, keeping his pledge to cut down the expenditure of the cash-strapped government.

Khan, announcing a series of austerity measures to cut down the expenditure during his maiden address to the nation late Sunday night, said that he wanted to live in his own house in Banigala "but was told by security agencies that my life was under threat which is why I am living here".

Khan on Monday moved to the official residence of the military secretary which he has announced to use as the PM House, Geo News reported.