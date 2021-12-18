Imran Khan's alliance partner MQM-Pak forging close ties with PML-Nawaz

-
Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's key coalition partner MQM-Pakistan is maintaining cordial ties with Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN), the arch-rival of Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussing national issues openly, according to News International.
There is speculation that MQM-Pakistan and PML-N may forge alliance ahead of the scheduled Local Body Elections next year.
Also, MQM (P) happens to be a key ally in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Imran Khan government.
Further, the MQM Pakistan's stalwarts are in regular contact with Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, who is also a close aide to PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif.
Earlier, Federal Minister from MQM-P Syed Amin Ul Haque had been taking favourable position in the parliament for the PMLN whenever any issue cropped up in the house with regard to its leadership, including the occasion when the matter of granting permission to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for leaving abroad for treatment was discussed, according to News International.
In the meanwhile, sources pointed out that the MQM Pakistan wouldn't enter into an election alliance with the PTI in general elections.
