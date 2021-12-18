UNSC extends term of team tracking sanctions against Taliban-linked outfits

The 15-member Council directed the monitoring team to gather information on instances of non-compliance with the measures imposed in Resolution 2255. | (Shutterstock)

The has decided to extend for 12 months the mandate of the team monitoring sanctions against individuals and entities associated with the Taliban, as well as other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with the in constituting a threat to the peace, stability and security of Afghanistan.

Unanimously adopting Resolution 2611, the 15-member council directed the monitoring team to gather information on instances of non-compliance with the measures imposed in Resolution 2255, and to facilitate, upon request by member states, capacity-building assistance, Xinhua news agency reported.

It further directed the monitoring team to provide recommendations to the committee on actions taken to respond to non-compliance.

The council highlighted the importance of ensuring that the monitoring team receives the necessary support to effectively, safely and in a timely manner fulfil its mandate.

The council also decided to actively review the implementation of the measures outlined in this resolution and to consider adjustments, as necessary, to support peace and stability in Afghanistan.

