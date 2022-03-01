Imran Khan's relief measures result of long march, no-trust motion: Bhutto

-
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to reduce petroleum and electricity prices was a result of PPP's 'long march' and no-trust motion to oust the government.
Bhutto congratulated the people for the reduction in fuel prices, adding, "Imran Khan's legs are trembling now," Geo News quoted him as saying.
Other opposition leaders in the country also credited their pressure tactics for the relief measures announced by Imran Khan in his address to the nation on Monday.
Miftah Ismail, former Finance Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader said that those who advised not to worry now looked worried because of the no-trust move against the PM.
The main opposition parties of Pakistan, PPP and PMLN, are reportedly planning to bring a no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government this week.
Sherry Rehman, a senator and member of the PPP said that the relief measures were a result of Bhutto's long march, which kickstarted on the same day from Karachi in the Sindh Province.
"We have just started a long march, more relief measures will be announced before PPP reaches Islamabad," Rehman said.
Imran Khan on Monday announced a number of economic relief measures in an address to the nation amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country.
The prices of petrol and diesel were slashed by Rs 10, and the electricity tariff was dropped by Rs 5.
