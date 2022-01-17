Jamat-e-Islami chief calls Pak PM Imran Khan 'international beggar'

-
ALSO READ
PML-N urges unrest over economic mess, says Imran govt costing Pak billions
Imran Khan govt under fire for 'failing to control' Pakistan food prices
Imran reviews Pak's gas crisis, asks officials to fast-track exploration
Goyal calls for reducing import dependence of textile machinery segment
Pakistan Oppn parties mull bringing no-confidence motion against Khan govt
-
Dubbing Imran Khan as an "international beggar", Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul-Haq on Sunday stated that Pakistan Prime Minister's departure is 'the only solution' to all the problems of the country marred with financial woes.
Speaking at a gathering ahead of local body polls in Lahore, Haq called for a fresh election in the country. Slamming Khan's government for increasing petroleum prices, JI chief said, "Imran Khan and Pakistan cannot function together."
"There is no space left for pluses or minuses from politics in this country, as Imran Khan's departure is the only solution to all the problems," Haq was quoted as saying by Geo News.
Over Pakistan's contentious deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Sirajul Haq said that the Pak PM has become "an international beggar". He also said that the incumbent government, led by PTI is unable to rule the country.
This stinging criticism comes amid massive financial problems that the country is facing.
Meanwhile, the opposition has rejected the passing of the Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 and the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2021, to meet conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The approval of the supplementary finance bill was necessary to ensure Pakistan's sixth review of the USD 6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).
The JI chief went on to say that the ruling government used to claim that it was the "champion of the economy" but nothing has changed as "it is merely using old parts in new machinery."
Last week, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairmen Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had termed Imran Khan as the 'crisis of this century, stating that this government has failed on all fronts.
"The government's deal with IMF would have devastating effects on the nation," he had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU