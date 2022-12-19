JUST IN
Imran Khan says he tried to improve ties with India during his tenure

Imran Khan also said that then army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was even more inclined to have better ties with India

Imran Khan | india-pak ties

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Monday said he wanted to improve strained relations with India during his tenure but the revocation of Kashmir's special status became a "hurdle."

Khan, the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician, also said that then Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was even more inclined to have better ties with India.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 22:32 IST

