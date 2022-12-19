Imran Khan says he tried to improve ties with India during his tenure

-
ALSO READ
Ex-Pak PM Imran asked Gen Bajwa to get oppn politicians arrested: Report
Armed forces to stay out of politics, says Pakistan Army Gen Bajwa
Blatant lies: Pakistan Army rejects claims on Gen Bajwa, family's assets
Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa reaches out to UAE, S Arabia for bailout package
Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa discusses India, China with US officials
-
Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Monday said he wanted to improve strained relations with India during his tenure but the revocation of Kashmir's special status became a "hurdle."
Khan, the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician, also said that then Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was even more inclined to have better ties with India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 22:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU