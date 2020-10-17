Imran Khan slams Nawaz Sharif for accusing army chief of rigging elections

-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday lashed out at three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif for accusing the army chief of rigging elections and installing a "puppet government" in Islamabad.
Sharif, the 70-year-old leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) who was ousted from power in 2017 by the apex court on graft charges, on Friday for the first time directly named Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI head Lt Gen Faiz Hameed for interfering in the elections of 2018 to ensure victory of Imran Khan.
Hitting back at Sharif, Khan said on Saturday that the PML-N supremo came to politics by "polishing General Zia's shoes" a reference to Sharif joining politics in 1980s during the martial law of then military dictator General Zia-ul Haq.
Khan said Sharif opted to use negative language against the army leadership at a time when soldiers were sacrificing their lives for the nation.
"Why are they sacrificing their lives? For us; for the country. And this jackal who ran with his tail between his legs used such language for the army chief and DG ISI," Khan said.
The powerful army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.
Khan said that Sharif took "crores" of rupees from Meeran Bank in late 1980s to fight elections against Benazir Bhutto of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
"This is the man who put (PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali) Zardari in jail twice. It was Zardari who instituted the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case against him (Sharif), not General Bajwa, said Khan.
Commenting on the joint rally of the opposition parties, Khan termed it as a "circus".
He also targeted PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz, saying the two "children" who have never worked for an hour in their life and lived by using the ill-gotten gains of their fathers were making speeches.
Khan said these leaders would even sell the country to protect their wealth that they amassed through illegal means.
