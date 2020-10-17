JUST IN
Donald Trump plays down virus as he steps up pitch for second term
US elections 2020: Joe Biden vows racial and economic justice efforts

Joe Biden is promising a sweeping effort for racial and economic justice if he's elected president

AP  |  Washington 

Joe Biden | Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden is promising a sweeping effort for racial and economic justice if he's elected president.

The Democratic presidential nominee said Thursday at a drive-in rally at the Michigan State Fairgrounds that President Donald Trump has encouraged a rise of white supremacy, armed militias and bitter divisions.

Biden says he'd lead emphasising unity while acknowledging systemic racism.

He praised Black Americans especially for a deep love of this country that for far too long" has not fully recognized generations of oppression.

The former vice president promised an economic programme that would boost opportunities for American workers of all races and ethnicities.

After hailing the US auto industry that is concentrated in Michigan, he says he wants a manufacturing renaissance to make it in America, make it in Michigan.

First Published: Sat, October 17 2020. 13:10 IST

