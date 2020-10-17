US elections 2020: Joe Biden vows racial and economic justice efforts

-
ALSO READ
Maybe I'll have to leave the country if Biden wins elections: Donald Trump
US elections: Nikki Haley slams Joe Biden, Kamala Harris for their policies
Thought immediately of my mother when Joe Biden made the VP call: Kamala
US prez elections: Biden says he trusts vaccines and scientists, not Trump
US elections 2020: Barack Obama to campaign for Biden and Kamala Harris
Joe Biden is promising a sweeping effort for racial and economic justice if he's elected president.
The Democratic presidential nominee said Thursday at a drive-in rally at the Michigan State Fairgrounds that President Donald Trump has encouraged a rise of white supremacy, armed militias and bitter divisions.
Biden says he'd lead emphasising unity while acknowledging systemic racism.
He praised Black Americans especially for a deep love of this country that for far too long" has not fully recognized generations of oppression.
The former vice president promised an economic programme that would boost opportunities for American workers of all races and ethnicities.
After hailing the US auto industry that is concentrated in Michigan, he says he wants a manufacturing renaissance to make it in America, make it in Michigan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor