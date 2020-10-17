France coronavirus update: Over 25,000 new Covid-19 cases reported

-
-
France reported 25,085 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour span, increaing the overall infection tally to 834,770, according to health authorities.
Friday's figure was lower than a record 30,621 registered on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.
But it still remained at a higher level which was unseen during the first wave.
Coronavirus-related hospitalization data continued its ascent.
Up to 9,986 patients were receiving treatment in health establishments on Friday, against 9,605 a day before.
The number of those who need intensive care increased by 35 to 1,785.
An additional 122 people had succumbed to the coronavirus infection in one day, taking the total toll to 33,303.
Friday's count was higher than the 88 fatalities on Thursday and 104 on Wednesday.
On Friday, a four-week curfew took effect, locking down 20 million people from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to stem the rapid spread of the virus and avoid chaos in hospitals.
Inhabitants in nine big cities, including Paris and its suburbs, will be allowed to go out at night only to work or for health emergencies.
Some 12,000 police and gendarmes will be mobilized to do the check every night.
Anyone who violates the curfew will be fined 135 euros and repeated offender, after three times, risks six months in prison plus a 3,750-euro fine.
