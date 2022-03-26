Imran Khan 'thanks' Opposition for boosting his party's popularity

-
ALSO READ
Pak Assembly session starts today, no-trust motion against Imran on agenda
Pak's Oppn says increase in power, petrol prices economic murder of people
Ahead of no-confidence motion against govt, Imran Khan threatens Opposition
Opposition slams Imran Khan, Speaker over no-confidence motion adjournment
Imran Khan's subsidies to destroy Pak's economy for next administration
-
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has "thanked" the Opposition bigwigs -- Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman -- for moving a no-confidence motion against him, saying it helped his party regain popularity, Express Tribune reported.
"Our estranged party workers have returned to [PTI] after seeing their [opposition leaders'] real faces... Nations fall when they stop differentiating between good and evil," Khan said while addressing a public gathering in Punjab's Kamalia district on Saturday.
Calling PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif a "boot polisher" and "Cherry Blossom", the premier said that Sharif knows that if his government stays in power, he would be put behind bars due on corruption charges, Express Tribune reported.
He also lashed out at former premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying he had introduced horse-trading in the country's politics.
"If he [Nawaz] returns to Pakistan, he will first attack the judiciary... He is making attempts to create rifts among the judges and he will never allow an independent judiciary to function," Khan said.
He added that Nawaz, who has been living in London since 2019 for medical treatment, will also "target" the military after coming to power because "he wants to control all institutions" to protect himself from accountability, the report said.
Khan said political leaders with offshore assets can never pursue independent foreign policy, fearing that their wealth could be seized.
"I don't want to strain a country's relations with any other country but there is a difference between 'boot polishing' and maintaining balanced ties," he said while referring to the Opposition's criticism of his remarks against EU diplomats.
--IANS
san/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU