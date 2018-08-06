JUST IN
Photo gallery: World marks 73rd anniversary of Hiroshima bombing

The Hiroshima bombing is believed to be the deadliest act of war in history, in which more than 210,000 people were killed

BS Web Team 

73rd Anniversary of Hiroshima bombing

Photo: Reuters

In August 1945, the US dropped the first atomic bomb, nicknamed 'Little Boy', on Japan's #Hiroshima during World War II.

Deadliest bomb in the history

Photo: shutterstocks.com

This is believed to be the deadliest act of war in history, in which more than 210,000 people were killed - reports international Campaigns to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (Ican).

Enola Gay

Photo: wikimedia commons

On August 6, 1945, during the final stages of World War II, Enola Gay became the first aircraft to drop an atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

The ground crew of Enola Gay

Photo: Reuters

The ground crew of the B-29 "Enola Gay" which atom-bombed Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. Colonel Paul Tibbets, the pilot, in standing in the centre.

American military personnel gather in Paris

Photo: wikimedia commons

The US army men gather in front of "Rainbow Corner" Red Cross club in Paris to celebrate the unconditional surrender of the Japanese. Japan announced its surrender to the Allies on August 15, six days after the bombing of Nagasaki. 

Atomic Dome, Hiroshima Peace Memorial

Photo: shutterstocks.com

By the end of 1945, many of the survivors were suffering from leukemia, throat, breast, lung and other cancers, and other severe side-effects of the radiation. 

Flame of Peace at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial

Photo: shutterstocks.com

On  August 1, 1964, the flame of peace was lit for the first time in the hope of a world without nuclear weapons. The flame will continue to burn until nuclear weapons are abolished globally.

Hoping for a world without nuclear weapons

Photo: Reuters

Participants pose with a slogan which was made out of candle lights in front of the gutted Atomic Bomb Dome on the eve of the opening of annual World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Hiroshima.


First Published: Mon, August 06 2018. 22:10 IST

