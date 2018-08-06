Photo gallery: World marks 73rd anniversary of Hiroshima bombing

73rd Anniversary of Hiroshima bombing
Deadliest bomb in the history
This is believed to be the deadliest act of war in history, in which more than 210,000 people were killed - reports international Campaigns to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (Ican).
Enola Gay
On August 6, 1945, during the final stages of World War II, Enola Gay became the first aircraft to drop an atomic bomb on Hiroshima.
The ground crew of Enola Gay
The ground crew of the B-29 "Enola Gay" which atom-bombed Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. Colonel Paul Tibbets, the pilot, in standing in the centre.
American military personnel gather in Paris
Atomic Dome, Hiroshima Peace Memorial
By the end of 1945, many of the survivors were suffering from leukemia, throat, breast, lung and other cancers, and other severe side-effects of the radiation.
Flame of Peace at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial
On August 1, 1964, the flame of peace was lit for the first time in the hope of a world without nuclear weapons. The flame will continue to burn until nuclear weapons are abolished globally.
Hoping for a world without nuclear weapons
Participants pose with a slogan which was made out of candle lights in front of the gutted Atomic Bomb Dome on the eve of the opening of annual World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Hiroshima.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU