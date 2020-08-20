In pictures: Hundreds of wildfires burning across the state in California

Hundreds of wildfires blazed across amid a blistering heat wave that is now in its second week

1 / 6 Photo- PTI

Crew were battling wildfires in the San Francisco Bay Area and thousands of people were under orders to evacuate. Governor Gavin Newsom blamed the extraordinary weather and lightning strikes for the 367 known fires, including 23 major ones or groups of fires. He said the state had recorded nearly 11,000 lightning strikes in 72 hours.

Firefighters take refuge in their trucks in a cleared field as a wildfire jumps Knoxville Berryessa Road, west of Sacramento, California

2 / 6 Photo- PTI

Police and firefighters went door-to-door before dawn on Wednesday in a frantic scramble to warn residents to evacuate as fire encroached on Vacaville, a city of about 100,000 between San Francisco and Sacramento. At least 50 structures were destroyed, including some homes.

A helicopter drops water while battling the River Fire in Salinas

3 / 6 Photo- PTI

Blazes engulfed rural and forest areas near the San Francisco Bay Area, near Salinas in Monterey County, around Oroville Dam north of Sacramento, forested areas west of Silicon Valley, in remote Mendocino County and near the Nevada state line north of Lake Tahoe.

A man sprays water while trying to save his home as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through Vacaville

4 / 6 Photo- PTI

Ash and smoke filled the air over San Francisco, which is surrounded by wildfires burning in multiple counties to the north, east and south. The so-called LNU Lightning fire is made up of several fires burning in five counties north of San Francisco, including in Vacaville, and had consumed 72 square miles as of Wednesday morning (186 square kilometres).

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires jump Interstate in Vacaville

5 / 6 Photo- PTI

The highway was closed in both directions shortly afterward. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continued.

A rainbow appears above a grass fire burning on a hillside along Marsh Creek Road in Brentwood, California

6 / 6 Photo- PTI