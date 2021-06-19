Judge under US sanctions set for the presidency as Iranians vote

Iranians voted on Friday in an election expected to hand the presidency to a hardline judge subject to US sanctions, though many are likely to ignore the ballot amid economic hardship and calls for a boycott by critics at home and abroad.

With uncertainty surrounding Iran’s efforts to revive its 2015 nuclear deal, the turnout is being viewed by analysts as a referendum on the leadership’s handling of an array of crises.

After voting in the capital Tehran, Supreme Leader urged Iranians to cast ballots, saying “each vote counts ... come and vote and choose your president”.

Hardliner Ebrahim Raisi, 60, is the favourite to succeed Hassan Rouhani, a pragmatist prevented under the constitution from serving a third four-year term in the post, which runs the government day-to-day and reports to the supreme leader.

A close Khamenei ally and like him a harsh critic of the West, Raisi is under for alleged involvement in executions of political prisoners decades ago.

“If elected, Raisi will be the first Iranian president in recent memory to have not only been sanctioned before he has taken office, but potentially sanctioned while being in office,” said analyst Jason Brodsky. While hundreds of Iranians, including relatives of dissidents killed since Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution and political prisoners, have called for an election boycott, the establishment’s religiously devout core supporters are expected to vote for Raisi.