JUST IN
Republican Kevin Kiley captures US House seat in northeastern California
4 detained over fire in China's industrial trading company that killed 38
TV meteorologist, pilot die in news helicopter crash in North Carolina
US court seems skeptical of Donald Trump's claims in Mar-a-Lago search case
22 injured after 5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes northwest Turkey
Iran to close all schools in Tehran for a day because of high air pollution
Mexico, Poland play out 0-0 draw at World Cup as Lewandowski misses penalty
Nigeria drills for oil in new field as theft and extremism erode earnings
Russia's Gazprom threatens to cut gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine
WFP warns drought leading to food insecurity, acute malnutrition in Africa
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Meta denies reports of Zuckerberg resignation next yr amid massive layoffs
New Zealand hikes interest rate to the highest since 2009 to curb inflation
Business Standard

India advance to quarterfinals of the Men's World Team Chess Championship

Spain, Poland, France, Azerbaijan and India have advanced to the quarterfinals of the chess championship in Jerusalem

Topics
World Chess Championship | Chess Tournament

IANS  |  Jerusalem 

India advance to quarterfinals of the Men's World Team Chess Championship

Spain, Poland, France, Azerbaijan and India on Tuesday advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Men's World Team Chess Championship in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

The five national teams joined China, Ukraine and Uzbekistan, who had already secured their places in the last eight on Monday.

Spain beat South Africa 4-0 in the fifth and last round of the six-team Group A, while China drew 2-2 with France. Ukraine and the Netherlands also drew 2-2.

China finished first in the group with nine points, ahead of France, Spain, and Ukraine, who gained six points each, reports Xinhua.

In Group B, Azerbaijan beat Israel 2.5-1.5, India overcame the United States 3-1, and Uzbekistan drew 2-2 with Poland.

Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan finished with seven points each, ahead of India, who took six points.

Poland and Israel gained four points each, with the Poles advancing to the quarterfinals thanks to a tiebreak.

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, China will face Poland, Spain will play against Azerbaijan, Ukraine will meet Uzbekistan and India will take on France.

--IANS

akm/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on World Chess Championship

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 10:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.