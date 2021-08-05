India-China military talks constructive, both sides keen on resolution: MEA

-
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the recent India-China military talks on the eastern Ladakh row were "constructive" and both sides agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an "expeditious manner".
According to a joint statement released here by the Indian Army on Monday, two days after the 12th round of military talks, the two sides had a "candid and in-depth exchange" of views relating to disengagement and the meeting further enhanced the mutual understanding.
Asked about the talks at an online media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi pointed to the statement issued after the deliberations and highlighted that it was a joint press release.
"As was mentioned therein, the talks were candid and constructive. Both sides agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with existing agreements and protocols, and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations. We will share with you further updates once we have them," he said.
The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.
Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.
As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of the Pangong lake in February, in line with an agreement on disengagement.
